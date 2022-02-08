Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $236.22, but opened at $248.03. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $244.25, with a volume of 416 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

