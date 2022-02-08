UBS Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.92) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.77) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.57) target price on Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.15) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.07) target price on Enel in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.57) price objective on Enel in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.11 ($10.47).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.78) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.43).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

