UBS Group Reiterates CHF 360 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 392.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.