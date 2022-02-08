Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Financial Review

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Udemy and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy N/A N/A N/A China Online Education Group 1.92% -4.98% 2.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Udemy and China Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A China Online Education Group $314.80 million 0.06 $22.52 million $0.27 3.26

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Udemy and China Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73 China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Udemy presently has a consensus target price of $33.90, suggesting a potential upside of 123.76%. China Online Education Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 922.73%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than Udemy.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats Udemy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

