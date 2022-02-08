Unicly Doki Doki Collection (UDOKI) Achieves Market Cap of $193,337.95

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a total market cap of $193,337.95 and $764.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.00 or 0.07060614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,834.87 or 1.00000195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00056245 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Trading

