UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UNF stock opened at $178.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.46. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $178.27 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.