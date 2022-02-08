United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Trimmed by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $199.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $155.71 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $627,236.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,060 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.86.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

