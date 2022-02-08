UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,180 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.48% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,783,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 103,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 150.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 141,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,234,000 after purchasing an additional 48,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UNH stock opened at $483.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $455.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

