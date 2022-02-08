UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.100-$21.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 billion-$320 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.27 billion.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.41. 3,534,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.69 and a 200 day moving average of $442.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167,078 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

