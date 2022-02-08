Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 310.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 164.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,551,000 after buying an additional 204,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

NYSE:U opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $135.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,567,956 shares of company stock valued at $276,013,682. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

