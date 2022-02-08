UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will announce sales of $60.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.36 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million.

UPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,745,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

