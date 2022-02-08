US Bancorp DE Buys 627 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

ESI stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

