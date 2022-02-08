US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,367 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

