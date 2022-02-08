US Bancorp DE Has $142,000 Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Graham were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Graham by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHC stock opened at $576.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $596.55. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $547.75 and a 1 year high of $685.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

