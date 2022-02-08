US Bancorp DE Sells 3,299 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,585,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after buying an additional 179,654 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 203,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,006,000 after buying an additional 29,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

