US Bancorp DE Trims Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 26.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup increased their price target on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

