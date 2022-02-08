US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

