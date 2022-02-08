Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.24% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.75. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $63.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.