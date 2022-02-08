Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.0% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $225.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.