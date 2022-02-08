Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Announces Earnings Results

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.10) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.16-0.17 EPS.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

