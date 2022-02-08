Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 85.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.28.
Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. 43,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $75.33.
In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
