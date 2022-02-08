Veles (VLS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 70.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Veles has a total market cap of $18,790.73 and $34.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 58.5% lower against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,145.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.16 or 0.07133546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00319095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.03 or 0.00790632 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00073138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.71 or 0.00416144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.33 or 0.00234073 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,869 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

