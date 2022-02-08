Veritable L.P. Has $8.64 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,509 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,087,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 490,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,976 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 263,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 16.2% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,329 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

