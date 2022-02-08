Veritable L.P. Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

