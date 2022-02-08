Veritable L.P. Sells 269 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $507.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $560.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.15. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

