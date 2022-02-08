Veritable L.P. Sells 543 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 305,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.64 and its 200-day moving average is $223.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $195.92 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

