Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.