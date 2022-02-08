Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.10

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 505122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VWDRY. Erste Group downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

