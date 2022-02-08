ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

