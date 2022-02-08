Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.80.

VSAT opened at $41.07 on Friday. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,733,000 after buying an additional 554,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viasat by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after buying an additional 369,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Viasat by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after buying an additional 329,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

