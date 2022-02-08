Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of VFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $458.21 million, a PE ratio of -129.72 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 51.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 53.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

