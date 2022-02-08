Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €112.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €112.00 ($128.74) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($125.29) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($114.94) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($129.89) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($113.22) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($136.78) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.19 ($125.50).

EPA DG opened at €98.90 ($113.68) on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($79.93) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($102.07). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

