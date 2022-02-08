Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €119.00 ($136.78) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($136.78) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($128.74) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($120.69) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($125.29) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($131.03) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.94 ($126.36).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €98.90 ($113.68) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.18. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($79.93) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($102.07).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

