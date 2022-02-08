Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $34.43

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.43, but opened at $33.49. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 2,451 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,585 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 57.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
