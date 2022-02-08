Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $34.43

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.43, but opened at $33.49. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 2,451 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $172,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,353 shares of company stock worth $25,659,836. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,585 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 57.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

