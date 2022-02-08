Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

VIRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after buying an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 390,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 300,148 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

