Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.
VIRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Viracta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $24.80.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.