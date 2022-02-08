Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.14

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 15529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.37.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

