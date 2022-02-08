Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 38,822 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 148,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

FCT stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

