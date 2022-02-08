Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BCSF opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

