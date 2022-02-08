Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TCG BDC worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $766.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

