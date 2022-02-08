Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 964 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.