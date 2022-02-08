Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169 ($2.29).

VOD opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.54. The stock has a market cap of £37.21 billion and a PE ratio of -273.74.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

