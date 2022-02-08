Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 236.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOLV.B shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 price objective on Volvo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.