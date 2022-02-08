Voya Investment Management LLC Has $114.15 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 518,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,329 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of L3Harris Technologies worth $114,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $217.46 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.52 and a 200-day moving average of $223.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

