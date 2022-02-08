Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 33,923 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,923 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Anaplan worth $72,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Anaplan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Anaplan by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

