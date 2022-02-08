W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $580.00 at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $535.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $478.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $367.00 and a 52-week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 16.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,441,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

