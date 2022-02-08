Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of WNC traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $16.44. 311,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,056. The company has a market capitalization of $813.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 163,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 562,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

