Wabash National’s (WNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

WNC stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $813.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

