WABnetwork Market Capitalization Hits $74,837.08 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $74,837.08 and approximately $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 72.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041452 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00105747 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

