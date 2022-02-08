Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.41.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $142.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.94. The company has a market cap of $259.03 billion, a PE ratio of 130.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.