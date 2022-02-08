Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Shares of WAT opened at $325.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.07. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

